Kuwait Reaffirms Committing To Ecosystem Protection

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 22 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Friday submitted a written deposition to ICJ registry on its commitment to ecosystem protection.
The document, presented by Ambassador to the Netherlands Ali Al-Thifeeri at The Hague-based International Court of Justice, came upon a request by the UN General Assembly, according to an embassy statement.
Through the deposition, Kuwait is seeking to reaffirm fulfilling commitments, protocols and international agreements it signed vis-a-vis climate protection.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Imad Al-Atiqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and Kuwait's Governor to OPEC Mohammad Al-Shatti had significantly contributed in producing the deposition. (end)
hts
MENAFN22032024000071011013ID1108011906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.