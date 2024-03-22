Kuwait Reaffirms Committing To Ecosystem Protection

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 22 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait on Friday submitted a written deposition to ICJ registry on its commitment to ecosystem protection.

The document, presented by Ambassador to the Netherlands Ali Al-Thifeeri at The Hague-based International Court of Justice, came upon a request by the UN General Assembly, according to an embassy statement.

Through the deposition, Kuwait is seeking to reaffirm fulfilling commitments, protocols and international agreements it signed vis-a-vis climate protection.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Oil Imad Al-Atiqi, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and Kuwait's Governor to OPEC Mohammad Al-Shatti had significantly contributed in producing the deposition. (end)

