Playmining Gamefi Platform Launching New Game Pictree Partnered With TEPCO Power Grid

Digital Entertainment Asset (DEA), a Singapore-based global Web3 entertainment company and owner of the popular PlayMining GameFi platform, has announced the official launch date of their new game 'PicTree -Grid Grab: Capture the Current' on Saturday April 13, 2024. PicTree is developed in partnership with TEPCO Power Grid, Japanï¿1⁄2s largest and the worldï¿1⁄2s fourth-largest electric power company, together with Greenway Grid Global, a power utility business development venture.



PicTrï¿1⁄2e is an Inspect-to-Earn team battle game in which teams of players physically go out into their real-world communities to take pictures of TEPCOï¿1⁄2s electric power assets, such as utility poles, steel towers, manholes and handholes. By uploading images of the aging public infrastructure, people are able to help TEPCO mitigate a labor shortage of utility pole inspectors and contribute to the upkeep of their own communities. At the same time, they can receive rewards for their efforts in the form of Amazon gift certificates and PlayMiningï¿1⁄2s proprietary DEAPcoin ($DEP) token.



ï¿1⁄2Since our founding in 2018, this is the biggest step we have taken toward realizing our dream of truly improving society through Web3 games that reward players as important stakeholders in the entertainment ecosystem,ï¿1⁄2 said Kozo Yamada, Founder & Co-CEO of DEA. ï¿1⁄2We call this new business model ï¿1⁄2Gamified Workï¿1⁄2, and are actively working on applying it to a wide variety of industries through several exciting partnerships in development.ï¿1⁄2



The #GamifiedWork model uniquely merges elements of Web3 gaming with the ï¿1⁄2Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networksï¿1⁄2 (DePIN) model, making it possible for physical infrastructure companies to gamify and outsource parts of their business operations to a decentralized community of gamers.



Capture the Current in the PicTrï¿1⁄2e Utility Pole Battle Game



PicTrï¿1⁄2e is a free-to-play mobile game that encourages players to get outside and explore their communities by foot ï¿1⁄2 in this respect, it is somewhat similar to the still-popular Nintendo game Pokemon Go.



PicTrï¿1⁄2e players can join one of three teams named Ampere, Volt or Watt. Teams must battle to earn points by photographing TEPCOï¿1⁄2s power assets and connecting the most power poles on a grid map to link the longest electricity wires. The teams are ranked and rewarded according to how many points they earn.



Players can chase points by snapping photos as quickly as they can, but the gameplay also highly rewards teamwork to implement a well-thought-out strategy by moving through the neighborhood in the most efficient manner and paying attention to cut off other teamsï¿1⁄2 progress.



PlayMining will launch an initial demonstration test of the new PicTrï¿1⁄2e social contribution game in Maebashi, a city in central Japan. From April 13 to June 29, 2024, PicTrï¿1⁄2e will be playable in five successive Maebashi neighborhoods for around two weeks each. The testing period will verify how effective the acquired photos are at meeting TEPCOï¿1⁄2s inspection needs, and will bring to light areas in which the service can be improved.



There is also a special event on May 4th and 5th organized with five universities based in Maebashi city. University students will be divided into teams and fight for their teamï¿1⁄2s pride across the entire city.



ï¿1⁄2Through this game, we aim to create new value for the power assets we own,ï¿1⁄2 said Aki Mizuguchi, TEPCO Power Grid General Branch Manager for Gunma, the prefecture that Maebashi city is in. ï¿1⁄2We hope that a wide range of local residents will participate and become more familiar with electricity and power assets than ever before.ï¿1⁄2



DEA co-CEO Kozo Yamada has an even bigger vision for the project, urging people from all over Japan to participate in this ground-breaking event to earn rewards and prove how games can change the world.



ï¿1⁄2After about half a year and countless daily deliberations and heated discussions with TEPCO Power Grid and Greenway Grid Global, I am deeply moved to finally be able to release this game,ï¿1⁄2 Yamada said. ï¿1⁄2With the strong backing of official cooperation with Maebashi city, the demonstration will finally begin.ï¿1⁄2



Kazuhiko Shiba, President and Representative Director of Greenway Grid Global added that they ï¿1⁄2will take on the Web3.0 sector as our next challenge and solve various problems for all infrastructure operators, including TEPCO Power Grid. We would like to use this technology to bring about a game change in sustainable urban development and regional revitalization. Using a completely new method of Web3.0 x gamification, we aim to solve problems sustainably together with local residents.ï¿1⁄2



#GamifiedWork: a DePIN-integrated Solution for the Global Labor Shortage Crisis



