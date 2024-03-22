BJP Attacks K'taka Govt For Hushing Up Female Foeticide Cases

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 22 (IANS) Karnataka BJP on Friday attacked the state government alleging that it is trying to hush up the female foeticide case.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka said that it is shameful that the Health Department is hand-in-glove with gender-determining tests and female foeticide mafia network.

"Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao is behind the officers who are pressurising the investigating officers not to submit the report. These officers -- attached to the District Health and Family Welfare Department -- are trying to delay the submission of the report," Ashoka charged.

After these developments, it is evident that the Congress government had succumbed to the pressure of invisible hands to hush up the female foeticide network, Ashoka stated.

"I had demanded a probe by the Special Investigating Team (SIT) and also demanded the formation of a special court to deliver quicker justice during the winter session," he said.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, women empowerment can't be achieved by guarantee programmes like Shakthi and Griha Laxmi. You have to show your commitment by exposing the network which is taking away lives of female children before they come into this world," he said.

Bengaluru Rural District Family Welfare officer Dr S.R. Manjunath had filed a complaint with the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday alleging that he is pressurised not to submit the report.

The authorities recently busted a female foeticide case in Hosakote and Nelamangala towns located close to Bengaluru. The officer claimed that the District Health Officer had warned him not to submit reports against private hospitals.

In the complaint, the officer claimed that there was a threat to his life and if anything happened to his life, the District Health Officer should be held responsible.