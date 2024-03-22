People Disappear In Temporarily Occupied Territories After Being Detained By Security Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers are de facto kidnapping people on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The Center of National Resistance reported this, Ukrinform reported.

"The 'repressive machine' of the Russian Federation continues to operate in the temporarily occupied territories. Since the beginning of the year, about three hundred detentions of local residents have been recorded in the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia. In fact, these are real abductions. People are detained on denunciations of disloyalty, and relatives are not informed of the reasons for the detention or where the detainees are being held," the statement reads.

Of course, no legal aid is provided to hostages.

"Everyone involved in the detention of Ukrainians and the authors of denunciations will be identified and, thanks to the Resistance Movement, will be held accountable for crimes against the Ukrainian people," the National Resistance Center emphasizes.

As reported, two people were detained in temporarily occupied Mariupol for commenting on social media in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.