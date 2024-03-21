UAE Weather: Red, Yellow Alerts Issued Due To Fog Chance Of Rainfall Today

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 22 Mar 2024, 7:30 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy in general, becoming cloudy by night and Saturday morning over some areas, especially coastal and western areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is also a chance of rainfall, with a gradual increase in temperatures.

The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts in some parts of the country. The highlighted regions below are most prone to lowered visibility.

Photo: ncmuae/X

Residents have been warned of lowered visibility until 9am today.

The Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. They have been urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The authority also reduced speed limits on some roads in the emirate to 80km/hr. These are: Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Rimah - Al Sad), Al Taf road (Sweihan - Al Faya), Sweihan road (Nahil - Al Hiyar), (Al Bada - Nahil) Road, Dubai - Al Ain road (Masaken - Al Faqaa).

The weather will get humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas. Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times.

The sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 13oC in internal areas of the UAE and reach a high of 37oC.

