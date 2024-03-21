King Returns To Jordan After Visit To UAE, Bahrain

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 22 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Thursday after a visit to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
