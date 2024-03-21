Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Rise To 433,840

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's total combat losses in the war in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to March 21, 2024 amount to about 433,840 invaders, including another 750 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,832 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 13,074 armored combat vehicles (+16), 10,740 artillery systems (+26), 1,018 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 721 air defense systems, 347 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 8,365 unmanned aerial vehicles (+10), 1,922 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 14,242 motor vehicles (+44), and 1,741 special equipment units (+3).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 10 strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters.