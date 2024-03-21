Future Electronics Celebrates The 25Th Milestone Service Anniversary Of Millie Shen

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is delighted to recognize Millie Shen for reaching her 25th milestone service anniversary with the Company.



Millie joined Future Electronics in 1998 as an Inside Sales Executive. In 1999, she became a Customer Service Specialist before taking on the position of Administrative Executive that same year. In 2004, Mille began her role as Administrative Manager, a position she has now held for 20 years.



ï¿1⁄2My role at Future Electronics has allowed me to learn tremendously. Working in Administration, Iï¿1⁄2ve had many responsibilities and have learned different facets of human resources and accounting along with my office manager dutiesï¿1⁄2 said Millie. ï¿1⁄2Iï¿1⁄2ve also had some incredible travel experiences with Future Electronics to Montreal and Singapore.ï¿1⁄2



The learning and development of employees is of utmost importance to Future Electronics. The organization is proud to deliver world class training to their people while creating a working environment that stimulates growth and development.



Millieï¿1⁄2s manager describes her as reliable, trustworthy, responsible, thoughtful, and organized. ï¿1⁄2I always try my best to support every task, from anyone,ï¿1⁄2 said Millie.



Millie graduated in 1997 from Ming Chuan Collegeï¿1⁄2s statistics department. ï¿1⁄2I joined the Company when I had just graduated from college at 23 years old,ï¿1⁄2 said Millie. ï¿1⁄2I have spent almost half my life at Future Electronics!ï¿1⁄2 Outside of work, Millie enjoys travelling with her family and trying new restaurants. She also loves hot yoga, hiking, and cooking.



Future Electronics thanks Millie for her dedication and hard work over the past 25 years and looks forward to many more successful years together. Future Electronics is proud to be a wonderful place to work and build a career for life.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the companyï¿1⁄2s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronicsï¿1⁄2 mission is always to Delight the Customerï¿1⁄2. For more information visit



