SS Rajamouli, SS Karthikeya Survive Japan Earthquake; Father-Son Duo Were On 28Th Floor; Know What Happened

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Thursday, March 21, SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya were in Japan when an earthquake struck. According to reports, the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. Karthikeya took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to publish a photo of his wristwatch with an earthquake alarm and discuss the event. Karthikeya tagged SS Rajamouli and producer Shobu Yarlagadda in the photo, revealing that the RRR team was on the 28th floor when the earthquake struck.

“Felt a freaking earthquake in Japan just now!!! Was on the 28th Floor and slowly the ground started to move and took us a while to realise it was an earthquake. I was just about to panic but all the Japanese around did not budge as if it just started to rain!! Experience an earthquake box ticked. ✅,” SS Karthikeya shared.

The post left fans and social media users concerned. Many prayed for them and their safe return to India.“I'm glad you're all safe. There may be aftershocks, so please be careful today,” a fan said.“I'm glad you're safe. Please continue to be careful✨,” another added.“I'm relieved to hear that you are safe, enjoy the rest of your stay!!” a third fan said.

Rajamouli and RRR have earned a lot of praise from Japan. The film was a huge hit when it was released in the country, and fans have showed their love and support for the filmmaker since then. Rajamouli, Karthikeya, and Shobu recently arrived in Japan for a special screening of RRR. During their meeting, they also discussed Rajamouli's upcoming film, SSMB 29, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead.