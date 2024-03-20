PM Shmyhal: 'Economic Visa-Free Regime' Will Allow Ukraine To Maintain Export Dynamics

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The extension of the European Union's "economic visa-free regime" will allow Ukraine to maintain its export dynamics.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“We're starting a visit to Brussels with good news. The European Council and Parliament have provisionally agreed to renew the suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian exports to the EU until June 2025. This 'economic visa-free regime' will allow us to maintain the dynamics of our exports, support Ukrainian producers, and strengthen the foundation for further integration into the EU Single Market,” noted Shmyhal.

He thanked the partners for their continued solidarity and expressed hope that the European Parliament would approve the agreed agreements in April.

As Ukrinform reported, the day before, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal was on a working visit to Luxembourg, where he met with his counterpart Luc Frieden.