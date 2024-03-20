Euronest PA Supports Azerbaijan's Proposal Amid Armenian Opposition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The report presented by the Azerbaijani delegation at the
regular session of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly Committee on
Social Affairs, Employment, Education, Culture and Civil Society
has sparked protests from Armenians, Azernews reports.
According to the information, Co-Chairman of the session,
Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic
Policy, Industries and Enterprising Tahir Mirkishili informed about
the proposals of the delegation of Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia,
and member of the European Parliament Juozas Olekas.
MP Soltan Mammadov emphasized that the proposition from the
Azerbaijani delegation regarding the social, economic, and
environmental challenges stemming from the mine threat in Eastern
Partnership countries, to be included in the upcoming report for
presentation at the EuroNest PA committee meeting, underscores a
pressing issue of global significance.
He mentioned that more than 70 countries in the world suffer
from the mine problem. The cost of producing one unit of mine
ranges from $3 to $100, while the cost of mine clearance can range
from $300 to $1,000.
"This limits people's mobility, endangering their safety and
well-being and causing fear and anxiety. Mines also pose a serious
environmental threat, disturbing natural balance and impeding
efforts to rejuvenate the planet. Azerbaijan is one of the
countries hardest hit by mine danger. From November 10, 2020,
through March 15, 2024, a total of 346 individuals fell victim to
mines in the freed territory, with 65 fatalities documented,"
Mammadov said.
The proposition of the Ukrainian delegation regarding the social
adaptation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Eastern
Partnership countries was suggested to be merged with the topic
introduced by the Azerbaijani representatives.
Members of the Armenian delegation voiced their objections to
discussing the issue of mine danger. Armenian MP Maria Karapetyan
expressed concerns that Azerbaijan might exploit this topic as
leverage against Armenia, citing Armenia's provision of mine
maps.
In response, Nurlan Hasanov, a member of the Azerbaijani
delegation, stated that the Armenian mine maps are noticeably
inaccurate.
Despite opposition from the Armenian delegation, the proposal
jointly advanced by the Azerbaijani and Ukrainian delegations
received majority support.
