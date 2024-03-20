Euronest PA Supports Azerbaijan's Proposal Amid Armenian Opposition

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The report presented by the Azerbaijani delegation at the regular session of the EuroNest Parliamentary Assembly Committee on Social Affairs, Employment, Education, Culture and Civil Society has sparked protests from Armenians, Azernews reports.

According to the information, Co-Chairman of the session, Chairman of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising Tahir Mirkishili informed about the proposals of the delegation of Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Georgia, and member of the European Parliament Juozas Olekas.

MP Soltan Mammadov emphasized that the proposition from the Azerbaijani delegation regarding the social, economic, and environmental challenges stemming from the mine threat in Eastern Partnership countries, to be included in the upcoming report for presentation at the EuroNest PA committee meeting, underscores a pressing issue of global significance.

He mentioned that more than 70 countries in the world suffer from the mine problem. The cost of producing one unit of mine ranges from $3 to $100, while the cost of mine clearance can range from $300 to $1,000.

"This limits people's mobility, endangering their safety and well-being and causing fear and anxiety. Mines also pose a serious environmental threat, disturbing natural balance and impeding efforts to rejuvenate the planet. Azerbaijan is one of the countries hardest hit by mine danger. From November 10, 2020, through March 15, 2024, a total of 346 individuals fell victim to mines in the freed territory, with 65 fatalities documented," Mammadov said.

The proposition of the Ukrainian delegation regarding the social adaptation of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Eastern Partnership countries was suggested to be merged with the topic introduced by the Azerbaijani representatives.

Members of the Armenian delegation voiced their objections to discussing the issue of mine danger. Armenian MP Maria Karapetyan expressed concerns that Azerbaijan might exploit this topic as leverage against Armenia, citing Armenia's provision of mine maps.

In response, Nurlan Hasanov, a member of the Azerbaijani delegation, stated that the Armenian mine maps are noticeably inaccurate.



Despite opposition from the Armenian delegation, the proposal jointly advanced by the Azerbaijani and Ukrainian delegations received majority support.