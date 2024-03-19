(MENAFN- Mid-East) Pullman Dubai JLT awarded global sustainability certification - mid-east Facebook Instagram Linkedin RSS Telegram Tumblr Twitter Website Youtube



Five-star Dubai hotel achieves Green Globe certification for sustainable management and compliance with international best practice.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers Hotel, has been awarded its first Green Globe certification, a premier worldwide certification and improvement programme developed especially for the travel and tourism industry.

The hotel's management team ensured that the property complied with or exceeded, more than 380 rigorous sustainability indicators, during an independent audit and assessment by Green Globe's preferred partner in the Middle East, UAE-based, sustainability consultancy Farnek.

Initially, Farnek's dedicated consultancy and auditing teams supported the hotel's management team, explaining the criteria set by Green Globe. In addition, Farnek also developed a sustainability plan for the hotel, that aligned not only with Green Globe requirements but also with the ACCOR group's sustainability goals.

The hotel met criteria such as implementing energy-efficient technologies, reducing water consumption, practicing waste management and recycling, supporting local communities, high levels of guest satisfaction, promoting sustainable tourism and overall sustainable operations and management.

Sushanth Nambiar, Cluster General Manager said,“We are proud to have been awarded the prestigious Green Globe certification, reflecting our commitment and continued efforts to reduce our impact on the environment, by implementing a range of measurable sustainability initiatives.

“We have set and will continually review our energy, water and waste performance against a host of exceptionally high operational standards. Our Green Globe certification is an independent endorsement of our efforts, which contributes positively towards the UAE's transition towards a greener economy and its net zero ambitions.”

The Pullman Dubai Jumeirah Lakes Towers is a five-star hotel, located on Sheikh Zayed Road in the vibrant Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), offering upscale accommodation in an urban contemporary design. The hotel consists of 354 rooms including 76 suites & apartments, 11 meeting rooms, plus five restaurants and bars. It also has a fully equipped gymnasium, outdoor swimming pool and Jacuzzi, a spa, beauty salon and a kids' play area.

Muna Al Nahdi, Head of Sustainability & Consultancy, Farnek, said:“The Pullman JLT Dubai, is clearly socially responsible, determined to follow international best practice, especially when addressing energy and water efficiency, as well as reducing food waste. The hotel's progressive management team has demonstrated its commitment, not only to the environment, but also to its guests, staff and the local community, placing sustainability at its core,” added Al Nahdi.

Having signed its original partnership agreement with Green Globe in 2009, Farnek has subsequently certified well over 100 hotels and leisure facilities in 38 cities across the MENA region, enabling members to save in excess of 180 million kWh of energy, worth over $20 million and more than two million cubic metres of water valued at approximately $5 million.

About Green Globe Certification:

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

About Farnek:

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 8,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services to across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.