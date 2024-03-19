'Citadel - Honey Bunny' To Unleash New Chapter In Varun Dhawan's Life: Raj & DK

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The upcoming streaming series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', which stars Varun Dhawan and Samantha Prabhu, will be the Indian counterpart of the global streaming series 'Citadel'.

It has been helmed by Raj and DK.

The annual Prime Video event which took place in Mumbai on Tuesday revealed upcoming Prime Video Original movies and the series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is one of them.

At the event, the directors of the series Raj & DK spoke about the unique name of the show.

"We try to do something new each time, we like to challenge ourselves with every project. This time we went to drama, action, and intense love story territory for the first time and we wanted a contrast title, something that still represents a quirk from us. So we thought of Honey Bunny, it is a term of endearment and at the same time, the characters are also called Hunny and Bunny,” they said.

"It has been a long journey, We started pre covid and here we are. We don't know when it will be released but we are ready to go. We had an incredible team, Varun, Samantha and KK Menon. It is just amazing to be making stories like these. Also Honey Bunny will unleash a new chapter in Varun's life- the big action star."

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, Kashvi Majmundar, Saquib Saleem, and Sikandar Kher.

Produced by D2R Films, and directed by Raj & DK, the series will soon drop on Prime Video.