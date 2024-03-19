Flash Mob Shows Up At Bandra To Jive With Aayush-Sushrii On 'Taade'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The fans of Aayush Sharma on Tuesday took over Bandra, Mumbai for a flash mob after the first song 'Taade' was unveiled from his upcoming film 'Ruslaan'.

The visuals show Aayush wearing a brown long-sleeve T-shirt, and blue denim jeans. The lead actress Sushrii Mishra wore a sleeveless black jumpsuit.

The video features the lead duo dancing with the fans on the song 'Taade', and taking pictures with them. The snippet further shows the actors sitting in style in an open car which has a 'Ruslaan' poster printed all over it.

The track is composed and sung by Vishal Mishra. Written by the prolific lyricist Shabbir Ahmed, 'Taade' weaves a tale of passion and desire set against the backdrop of a mesmerising melody.

With evocative lyrics and Mishra's emotive vocals, the song transports listeners to a world where love knows no bounds and emotions run deep.

Adding to the allure of 'Taade' is the choreography by the acclaimed Rajit Dev, whose masterful moves bring the song to life on the screen. With every step and gesture, the dancers breathe life into the music.

The movie also stars Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malvade.

Directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Sathya Sai Arts, 'Ruslaan' is set to release on April 26.