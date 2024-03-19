Norwegian DJ Alan Walker Celebrates 'Incredibly Exciting Year' In India With RCB's IPL Song

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The Norwegian DJ and music producer Alan Walker, known for his track 'Faded', 'Sing Me to Sleep', has crafted a team song titled 'Team Side ft RCB' for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The song, which features pop artist Sofiloud, was premiered live by the EDM prodigy at his 30-minute set at #RCBUnbox at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The global artist was joined by several players from RCB, including Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, Rishabh Shetty and Dinesh Karthik.

His performance was supported by local acts such as Raghu Dixit, Neeti Mohan, Brodha V, Jordindian and Barfi Katcheri.

With its catchy electro-house vibe, the three-minute multi-lingual anthem imbibes English, Kannada and Hindi.

Talking about the same, Alan said: "I love cricket and I'm looking forward to meeting all the Indian cricket legends on the field. 'Team Side ft RCB' is not just a track, but it is also a celebration of my incredibly exciting year in India."

"The song is a celebration of hope, joy, community and unity, and above all, an ambition that this will be the biggest year in my career in this market. I can't wait for fans to experience the track live," he added.

Rajesh Menon, Vice President and Head, Royal Challengers Bangalore, added: "Team Side ft RCB is more than just a team anthem for us. It's a symbol of our ambition for the upcoming season and a tribute to Alan's incredible talent. We are confident that this partnership will bring excitement and engagement for both Alan and the team."

The 17th edition of IPL will kick off with a match between Chennai Super Kings, and RCB on March 22.