One Civilian Killed, Five Wounded In Enemy Shelling Of Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 18, one civilian was killed and five more were injured in the Donetsk region by Russian invaders.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
"On March 17, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region – in Ocheretyne. Another five people were wounded in the region," said Filashkin.
According to the regional governor, 1,886 civilians have been killed and 4,723 injured in the Donetsk region since the beginning of the full-scale war. The total number of civilian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops killed three civilians in the Kherson region over the past 24 hours.
