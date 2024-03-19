SLERF, A Meme Coin, Has Been Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency trading platform, has initially listed SLEAF tokens in the Meme Zone. For all CoinW users, the SLERF/USDT trading pair has been officially available for trading on 18th March 2024, at 10:00 (UTC). To celebrate the listing of SLEAF, we are launching the“Join the SLEAF bounty program: Register & Trade & Retweet” event with a reward pool of 5,000 USDT.







Who is SLERF?

Nestled in the lush canopies of the Amazon rainforest, Slerf the sloth is renowned for his lethargic yet endearing ways. One fateful night, gazing upon the shimmering moon, Slerf was struck with an idea – to reach the celestial body himself. Thus began his slow and steady journey, inching his way through dense foliage, crossing rivers, and climbing towering trees. After weeks of perseverance, Slerf achieved the impossible, becoming the first sloth to reach the moon and inspiring creatures across blockchains to reach for the stars.

SLERF introduces a new approach to pre-selling meme coins on the Solana chain, with the base pool equaling market value. Notably, OKX swiftly added an API interface just one hour after the token went online, indicating potential listing on OKX in the near future.

The Solana pre-sale concept of SLERF involves users sending SOL to the blogger's address, with tokens divided into 50% for liquidity and 50% for airdrops. A unique feature is the possibility of tokens becoming a completely new concept if accidentally burned by the blogger, eliminating token dumps in the market and potentially causing FOMO among pre-sale participants.

Tokenomics and Community Involvement

SLERF's token total supply is 499,997,751.11, with 50% allocated to liquidity pools and 50% to pre-sale.

With a strong following of 24,000 on Twitter, SLERF has already captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts eager to join its journey.

$5,000 USDT Limited-Time Offer for CoinW Community

To celebrate the listing, 5,000 USDT equivalent SLERF prize pool will be up for grabs from March 18th, 2024, at 10:00 to March 23rd, 2024, at 16:00 (UTC). By participating in events such as registration, trading, and community events, CoinW users have the opportunity to share in a prize pool of $5,000 USDT. To claim your rewards, please click here .

About CoinW

CoinW is a pioneering crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency, and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity, and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency, and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter Accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About SLERF

In the Amazon rainforest, there's a sloth named Slerf, famous for its lazy yet adorable demeanor. One day, as Slerf gazed at the shimmering moon, it suddenly decided to go and visit the moon. Thus, it embarked on a slow but determined journey, traversing dense foliage, crossing rivers, and climbing tall trees. After a long effort, Slerf finally reached the moon, becoming the first sloth to achieve this feat. SLERF proved this with its actions, becoming a legend. For more information, please visit the official website .