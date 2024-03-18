FIIB Invites Applications For The 2024 Batch Of The Executive Fellow Programme In Management For Working Professionals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 18th March 2024: FIIB (Fortune Institute of International Business), New Delhi, proudly announces the commencement of admissions for 2024 for its unique AICTE-approved Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM). Established in 1995, FIIB is one of the first Indian business schools to attain associate membership in the European Doctoral Programmes Association in Management & Business Administration (EDAMBA) and among the few distinguished members of AACSB - Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.



The 2024 admissions for FIIB's Executive Fellow Programme in Management (EFPM) are now open, offering a unique opportunity for working professionals to advance their careers while tackling real-world business challenges. This distinguished doctoral programme, meticulously crafted to meet the needs of professionals, focuses on building research knowledge and rigor, providing an interdisciplinary approach. Taught by accomplished faculty with extensive research and consulting experience, EFPM offers opportunities for collaboration with senior-level business executives.



Through a flexible blend of face-to-face teaching, online sessions, supervised research projects, 24/7 e-learning resources, and independent study, participants are empowered with advanced research skills and competencies to systematically address pertinent and unresolved business issues.



Dr Kokil Jain, Dean of Research & Outreach at FIIB, remarks, "The FIIB EFPM is designed to give you a rigorous journey that has been specially curated keeping the unique needs of a working professional in mind, so you do not have to choose between your doctoral ambitions and career progression. Graduates of our flexible program easily progress within their organizations to leadership positions and can even enter consulting and teaching roles."



Key Highlights of FIIB EFPM/DBA:



Duration - 3-5 Years

Time Commitment - Part-Time; 4 mandatory week-long residencies covering core modules.

Ideal For - Working professionals & faculty without a Doctoral education keen to acquire research knowledge & skills required for advanced career roles.

Research Focus - The research seeks to link theory and practice by focusing on and addressing contemporary business problems. The perspective is interdisciplinary.

Post-Program Trajectory - Graduates advance within their organizations, securing leadership roles, and are poised to pursue opportunities in consulting and teaching.

Work Experience - One Year of experience required in corporate or academia is mandatory.

Fee - Rs 1,50,000 for each year

Scholarship - Self-funded or Sponsored by organisations.

Last date to Apply - 15th June 2024



Admission Requirements:



Education:

A Master's Degree or equivalent in Engineering and Technology/ Management/ Economics/Social Science/ Biological Science/ Pure Science/ Commerce/ Humanities with at least 60% marks or equivalent grade point from an institution/ university recognized by AICTE.



Or



A five-year integrated Master's degree in Business Administration, tourism management, business economics, commerce, or allied domains related to business and management with at least 60% marks or an equivalent grade point from an institution/university recognized by AICTE. Or a graduate degree with a professional qualification like CA, CS, or ICWA.



Or



A Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Technology with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade point average. Those in the final year of their engineering degree may also apply.



Aptitude Exam: JRF/NET by UGC or CSIR, CAT/GMAT/XAT/CMAT/ATMA, or Research Aptitude Test (RAT) conducted by FIIB.





The application should consist of:



Application form along with relevant documents

A personal statement of purpose

An updated Industry CV

Research aptitude test score

Letter of recommendation

1500-word research outline.





About FIIB



FIIB - An AICTE-approved and NBA-accredited B-school in New Delhi, India, FIIB holds a 30-year legacy of nurturing future-ready professionals with the philosophy of "Enter to Learn, Leave to succeed". A new-age B-school, FIIB combines the best of traditional legacies and swift innovation by seamlessly incorporating disruptive technologies and skill sets into the curriculum and has been awarded the "Certificate of Excellence" for "Promising Institute for Employability Skills in North India" at the India International Education Excellence 2023.

