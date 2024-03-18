Qatari House Extends Generosity With Free Iftar Meals Throughout Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha: During Ramadan, Qatar witnesses a heartwarming display of generosity as many individuals and organizations extend a helping hand to the community.

Charitable organizations such as Qatar Red Crescent set up Iftar tents across the country to provide meals to community members. After the Asr prayer, thousands of people start lining up at these tents to receive free food to break their fast.

When you drive around Doha between 4pm and 5pm, you will also most likely see a long queue of people near Qatari houses. One such home belongs to 29-year-old Mohammed Al-Marri, who, alongside his dedicated team, has been providing free Iftar meals to around 2,000 people every day at his Abu Hamour residence since the first day of Ramadan.

At 4pm, after Asr prayer, people start lining up. Food distribution normally ends at 5pm.

"This is my lifelong commitment," Al-Marri told The Peninsula, "a pledge to preserve Qatari culture and honour the sacred traditions of Ramadan, ensuring everyone can experience the true spirit of this blessed month. I started this last year and I will continue doing this for the rest of my life."

Salem Al-Marri, the eldest brother, emphasized that the initiative is open to all, irrespective of creed or circumstance. "We welcome Muslims and non-Muslims, whether fasting or not," he said, stressing the importance of helping others as a divine act of service. "For in serving others, regardless of our means, we fulfill a higher purpose," he added.

Sidhik Kunduprayambil, the family chef of 27 years, tirelessly prepares meals before dawn to fill six massive stockpots and five medium ones with chicken majboos, chicken biryani, dal, and harees.

Iftar meal includes chicken majboos, chicken biryani, dal, and harees.

"I will not get tired of doing this," Sidhik said with his eyes reflecting the deep satisfaction of giving back. "My duty is to draw closer to God and share our blessings with those in need."

Amidst shared laughter while on queue, gratitude abounds among residents like Farouq Ssali from Uganda and Khamis Ali Haji from Tanzania.

