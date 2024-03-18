JD2 Million Investment Spurs Pharmaceutical Development In Salt Industrial City

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 18 (Petra) - Salt Industrial City recently welcomed a groundbreaking industrial investment specializing in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, with a JD2 million investment and a daily production capacity of 25,000 packages.Director General of Mubaraka Land Pharmaceutical Industries, Fadi Dabour, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the company, established in 2015, chose to set up its inaugural factory in Salt Industrial City to leverage incentives for industrial investors.He elaborated that the facility houses two primary production lines: one for medical supplies and cosmetics, and another for nutritional supplements and specialty foods. Over the years, the company obtained quality certification, a crucial step in building a robust quality system enabling it to secure various international accreditations.Dabour highlighted, "Amid Jordan's leadership in the nutritional supplements industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, our company took the initiative to provide high-quality supplements, meeting local vitamin demand and expanding internationally, enriching our product range with unique offerings."He emphasized the company's specialization in developing pharmaceuticals with natural ingredients, free from harmful substances or genetic modification, aiming for global recognition.He noted the company's ambition to become a global player in pharmaceuticals and herbal products across the Middle East, North America, Europe, and beyond, intending to expand the Salt factory and introduce new production lines to boost employment. Currently, 85% of its products cater to the local market, with the remainder exported.Omar Juwayed, General Director of Jordan Industrial Estates Company, underscored Salt Industrial City's success stories, citing 34 industrial companies with a JD36 million investment, set to create around 1,100,000 job opportunities in its initial stages of operation.