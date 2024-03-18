Tejashwi Yadav Attacks NDA Govt Over Rising Incidents Of Crime In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna March 18 (IANS) After returning from Mumbai, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday questioned the NDA government in the state over the rising incidents of crime.

“The leaders of NDA and BJP were talking about Jungle Raj in Bihar. I want to ask them about what kind of Raj is this. A builder was gunned down in Patna and a journalist was shot at in Nalanda. Crime cases are continuously rising in Bihar. Why are the leaders of the BJP and the JD-U not raising questions over the law and order situation in Bihar.”

Journalist Dipak Vishwakarma was shot at in Bihar's Nalanda district on Monday. He was admitted to Patna AIIMS and his condition is critical. A private developer was also gunned down in Patna on Sunday.

“What would have happened if such incidents had happened during our government? Even PM Narendra Modi talked about Jungle Raj to blame us. Can they say what kind of Raj is this,” he asked

When asked about the Rs 10 crore Benami electoral bonds used by the JD-U, Tejashwi Yadav stayed silent. He said he does not want to comment on it.

Tejashwi Yadav also uploaded a post on his official account on X and slammed the NDA government over the question paper leak in the third phase of the BPSC teachers recruitment exam. He also alleged that a minister in the Nitish Kumar government was saving the mafias and solver gang in this case. He pointed out that phase one and two of the BPSC teacher recruitment exam were the golden period of Bihar with regard to government job distribution without any question paper leak.