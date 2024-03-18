(MENAFN- Beyondgcc) Dubai, UAE [March 18, 2024] – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, alongside Conapto, a leading Swedish colocation provider, and Fever Energy, a key player in grid support solutions, today announced the introduction of Dynamic Grid Support in Conapto’s operations. Harnessing power from Vertiv™ Liebert® EXL S1, an innovative Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) system which provides an integrated solution for critical power protection and grid support capabilities, this groundbreaking initiative aims to enhance sustainability through maximum energy efficiency of the UPS and reduced CO2 emissions through use of alternative energy sources.



As digitalisation continues to accelerate the growth of Sweden's digital infrastructure, the demand for stable, reliable and sustainable power sources has surged. Recognising this need, Vertiv, Conapto and Fever Energy have come together to give data centres the opportunity to play an active role in stabilising the grid while unlocking new revenue streams.



Through the innovative Dynamic Grid Support feature of the UPS, Conapto can actively contribute to grid stability by participating in fast frequency response (FFR) and frequency containment reserve demand (FCR-D). Vertiv’s solution optimises UPS capacity and employs lithium-ion battery storage, enabling power support during peak utility demand, without significant infrastructure changes. By providing static and dynamic frequency regulation, along with demand management capabilities, the UPS helps grid stability and efficient resource utilisation, supporting the integration of alternative sources, such as wind, water and solar, in the energy ecosystem.



Conapto has selected Vertiv™ Liebert® EXL S1 UPS system, based on its ability to reduce energy consumption compared to less energy efficient alternatives. This innovative solution, supported with lithium-ion battery technology, provides high capacity in a compact footprint, allowing data centres to maximise the number of racks and servers and also enables operating efficiency up to 99%.



The joint initiative will fall into two key phases. First, existing Conapto installations acquired in 2022 are now being optimised for grid support, with UPS units tailored for end users to seamlessly integrate into the system. Next, the same solution is currently being implemented at Conapto’s Stockholm 4 South locations, enhancing grid support capacity and resilience.



Karsten Winther, President for Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa, says: "The collaboration between Vertiv, Conapto and Fever Energy represents a significant milestone in the data centre industry, and builds on our own 15 year partnership with Conapto. With the introduction of Dynamic Grid Support, we are empowering Conapto to not only enhance operational efficiency in its data centres, but also contribute to grid stability, and sustainability when paired with energy alternatives, marking a significant step forward in the evolution of critical digital infrastructure."



Stefan Nilsson, Chief Commercial Officer at Conapto, says: "In line with Conapto's commitment to sustainability and societal contribution, we believe that data centres should not only consume energy but also play an active role in supporting the grid. By introducing Dynamic Grid Support, we can help reduce Co2 emissions by enabling more renewables to be added to the energy mix. We can also generate new capacity for our customers and deploy it much faster. Our partnership with Vertiv and Fever Energy is testament to this ethos as we work towards creating a more resilient and sustainable digital infrastructure for Sweden and beyond."







