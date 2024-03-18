Zimbabwean representative claims America ‘weaponizing imperialist agenda’

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Richard Mahomva, the International Communications Director for the Zimbabwean government, has leveled serious allegations against the United States and its Western allies. Mahomva claims that the United States and its allies are utilizing allegations of corruption and human rights abuses as a tool to "weaponize" their global agendas. According to Mahomva, Washington frequently employs accusations of corruption to assert its authority on the international stage.



The Zimbabwean official and political scientist argues that these allegations of corruption and human rights violations serve as a tired pretext for advancing the imperialist agenda of America and other Western nations. Mahomva points out that the sanctions imposed by the United States have had severe repercussions on Zimbabwe, particularly affecting essential sectors such as education and health, as well as posing threats to the country's banking system and overall livelihoods.



The recent imposition of sanctions by the United States Treasury Department on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the first lady, and several senior leaders, along with three entities, further exacerbates tensions between the two nations. These sanctions, replacing a broader program introduced two decades ago, target numerous senior figures in Zimbabwe, restricting their access to assets in the United States and prohibiting unofficial travel to the country.



While United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken defends the measures as part of a "stronger, more targeted sanctions policy," Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo emphasizes that the sanctions are not intended to harm the people of Zimbabwe. However, Mahomva's statements underscore the deep-seated distrust and tensions between Zimbabwe and the United States, highlighting the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the region.

