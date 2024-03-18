Usher Says His Wedding To Jennifer Goicoechea Even 'Surprised' His Own Family

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Usher has shared new details about his wedding to his wife Jennifer Goicoechea.

The 'You Make Me Wanna' singer, 45, shared that their wedding came as a surprise to their own families, reports 'People' magazine.

Usher told 'Entertainment Tonight', "It was an incredible moment”. He also hinted that the couple is still planning to have another "incredible, over-the-top wedding”.

The singer said they decided to get legally married the night that he performed the 'Super Bowl Halftime Show' as a "button at the end of an incredible Las Vegas run”.

As per 'People', Usher was referring to his residency show, My Way, which ended in December 2023.

"My mother was there, her mother was there, our kids were there, our immediate family was there", he said, going on to reveal that everyone was "surprised" when he and Goicoechea -- who have been dating since 2018 -- told their loved ones that they were tying the knot in Las Vegas.

"Matter of fact, everybody was surprised," the 'Burn' singer recalled.

"I'm like, 'No no no no, we're having a wedding right now.' They're like, 'What?'.”

Laughing, he recounted telling his family that he and Goicoechea were "gonna go have Elvis officiate us."