Lesha Bank Receives 'Great Place To Work' Certification For Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lesha Bank LLC (Public) (the“Bank” or“Lesha Bank”) has achieved a significant milestone by being the first and only bank in Qatar to receive the 'Great Place to Work' CertificationTM for the second consecutive year, awarded by Great Place to Work Middle East ().

As part of the certification process, staff members of the Bank participated in an anonymous survey, in addition to a comprehensive culture audit that reviewed the Bank's HR practices. We are pleased to report that the Bank achieved impressive results across most key indicators assessed.

Lesha Bank has a strong commitment to diversity and inclusion, which forms the cornerstone of its values. By highlighting diversity, the Bank attracts and retains top talent. As testimony to its best practices, the Bank was also awarded the title of Best Bank in Qatar for Diversity and Inclusion by the Euromoney Awards for Excellence in 2023.

Mohammed Mohammed, Lesha Bank Deputy COO, commented,“We are delighted to announce that we have once again been awarded the 'Great Place to Work' Certification for the second consecutive year. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to best practices regarding diversity and inclusion within our organization. Our policies and initiatives are meticulously crafted to cultivate an inclusive environment where every individual is guided, supported, and acknowledged for their contributions. We remain dedicated to investing in our human capital to enhance our practices and uphold the standard of being a great place to work.”

Jules Youssef, Managing Director of Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said“We are thrilled to congratulate Lesha Bank on their remarkable achievement of being certified for the second consecutive year. This significant accomplishment not only reinforces Lesha Bank's commitment to excellence in the banking industry, but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture.”

Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari'a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).