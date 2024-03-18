Moc To Hold 'Garangao Market' Activities At Darb Al Saai From Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Culture has announced that it will organize the“Garangao Market” event at Darb Al Saai headquarters in Umm Salal during March 18 to 24 from 7:30 pm until 12am. The Garangao Market primarily intends to maintain the inveterate Qatari legacy, traditions, and customs, in addition to promoting the national identity and enjoying the atmospheres of the Holy month of Ramdan, the Ministry said.

The Garangao Market includes 80 shops that sell a wide range of Garangao essentials, food and cornucopia-inspired gifts and merchandise, alongside several children's education workshops, the Ministry noted.

The event emulates the atmospheres in the old Qatari Fereej district with its stellar designs that are consistent with this buoyant patrimonial occasion.