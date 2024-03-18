QF Students Organises 'Falcon Fest' Fundraising To Support Palestine Cause

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Supporting the people of Palestine while also uniting the school community, a student-driven initiative at a Qatar Foundation school has emphasised the importance of charitable work and dedication to making a difference.

'Falcon Fest' was entirely organised by students at Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), part of QF's Pre-University Education, as a day of enjoyment and engagement for students, teachers, and families that also carried an important social message, with proceeds being contributed to Qatar Charity, specifically to aid the Palestinian cause.

“The primary purpose of our event is to collect funds for Palestine, demonstrating our unity with those impacted,” said Alia Al Thani, a 16-year-old student at QAD.“Through this event, we have expressed our firm support for them, and we are concentrating our efforts primarily on providing food, shelter, and medical aid.

“Beyond gathering donations, our ambition was to unite the school's community-students, teachers, and staff-for a day of enjoyment outside the classroom, fostering a sense of unity. This endeavor wasn't confined to our school alone; it encompassed all schools within QF, reaching out to the broader community.”

Al Thani explained that the project has enhanced students' organizational skills, as they led its development from the initial planning stages to its execution on the ground.“This responsibility enabled us to acquire many skills, including leadership, teamwork, time management, problem-solving, and effective communication,” she said.

Hamad Abdullah Al Nuaimi, a 16-year-old student at QAD, highlighted how the purpose of the event was to enhance community bonds, enrich student development, and encourage active participation and responsibility throughout their educational experiences beyond the classroom setting.

“Our goal is to foster a school atmosphere where everyone – students, teachers, and parents alike – plays a crucial role, makes a significant contribution, and is vital to our shared achievements,” Al Nuaimi added.

Al Nuaimi explained that engaging in these activities has provided essential opportunities for learning and allowing for a positive contribution to the community, saying:“I gain insights and skills that not only foster my personal growth, but also allow me to give back and play a constructive role in the community.”

Noura Al Thani, a 16-year-old student at QAD, believes events such as Falcon Fest significantly enhance students' sense of belonging within the school community, and said:“These events are not only popular, but also fortify the bonds within the school community.”