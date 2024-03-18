Education Ministry Opens Registration For Teachers In 'Digital Creativity Generation' Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the opening of registration for participating in the“Digital Creativity Generation” competition.

The competition will target public school teachers and require them to submit a proposal that includes innovative teaching and learning ideas that enhance the integration of the tablet computer and its applications in the educational process. The deadline for submission is Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The competition aims to motivate teachers to create compelling digital learning solutions, promote the use of technology in education to achieve a more interactive learning experience, recognize the efforts of creative teachers, and support the implementation of their projects in the classroom.

Among the conditions of the competition are the following: The participant submits a proposal to use the tablet computer for various educational activities. The proposal should focus on innovation in the integration of technology and the development of educational content. Fill out the electronic form with the proposal's details, including the general idea, the technological means used, the implementation plan, the expected impact, and the required resources.

Prepare a periodic report explaining the project's progress (achievements and challenges) and a final report summarizing the initiative and lessons learned to be presented to Ministry representatives and other educators. The proposal will be implemented practically for a full academic year. During that period, it will be followed up for support and assistance. Application is available to all public school teachers at all levels (primary, preparatory, secondary).

The criteria for participation in the competition include innovation and creativity in using tablet computers in teaching methods, the use of technology periodically and variedly, a positive impact on learning outcomes, clarity of the implementation plan and its link to outcomes, and cooperation between teachers in submitting and applying proposals while adhering to the conditions of participation. The winning teachers' students will have a tablet computer for their classes. The best three participants will be selected, with one participation for each academic stage.

The winners will be announced in a special ceremony and through the Ministry's communication platforms. In addition, the winning entries will be published widely on electronic platforms.

The“Digital Creativity Generation” competition comes within the framework of providing a competitive opportunity to design digital teaching strategies and methods and to choose electronic programs and assistive tools, which focus on how students can use the tablet effectively in the classroom so that the teacher is an essential part and an influential contributor to the development of the educational system in line with the skills of the 21st century.