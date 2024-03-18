IDF Launches Operation In Gaza’S Al-Shifa Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Match 18 (IANS) Israeli Defense Force (IDF) on Monday said it has launched a military operation in Gaza's largest hospital, Al-Shifa, media reports said.

The IDF, in a statement, said that its soldiers are currently conducting a precise operation in the area of the Shifa hospital.

“The operation is based on intelligence information indicating the use of the hospital by senior Hamas members,” the IDF said.

On October 7 2023, Hamas launched an operation against Israelis in which at least 1,200 of its citizens were killed while over 200 were taken hostage.

Israelis have killed 31,553 Palestinians, mostly women and kids, in its fight against Hamas.