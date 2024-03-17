Swedish Committee Halts Activities In Afghanistan Amid Rising Pressure

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan halted its activities in the country on Friday, March 15th, due to heightened pressure from the Taliban and concerns for the security of its staff.

The relief organization stated that it has been under pressure from the Taliban following the burning of the Quran in Stockholm.

Andreas Stefansson, the general director of the Swedish Committee, announced the cessation of activities in Afghanistan in an interview with Radio Sweden.

He added that this decision had been made at the request of the Taliban and considering the safety of the committee's staff.

Stefansson said,“Working without permission can pose significant risks.” He further added,“Since the burning of the Quran in Stockholm, the Swedish Committee has continued its work in several locations with special local and regional aids, but now strong messages have been received from the Taliban.”

The general director of the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan expressed hope that the organization could continue some of its activities through partner organizations in Afghanistan.

In Jane 2023, the Taliban declared that all activities of Sweden in Afghanistan would be stopped until Sweden apologized to Muslims for burning the Quran in Stockholm.

Following this decision and Taliban pressure, the Swedish Committee for Afghanistan announced a week later that it would temporarily suspend some of its activities in Afghanistan. The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan has worked for about 40 years.

The Swedish Committee for Afghanistan engages in healthcare initiatives like medical assistance, clinic establishment, and public health campaigns to combat prevalent diseases for community well-being.

Furthermore, they prioritize education by improving access to schooling, training teachers, and bolstering educational infrastructure to empower Afghan youth for a better future.

