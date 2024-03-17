QDB Launches 4Th Edition Of 'Go Global' Programme To Help Qatar Companies Access Global Markets

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Tasdeer, Qatar Development Bank's (QDB) Export Development and Promotion Agency, has launched the fourth edition of the 'Go Global' Export Accelerator Programme, which empowers Qatari companies to access global markets.

The latest edition builds on the programme's significant contribution to boosting Qatari exports, particularly throughout 2023 when participating companies generated 460 export leads worth QR248mn. The programme's success landed Tasdeer second place at the World Trade Promotion Organisations Conference and Awards.

Fifteen companies from various industries were selected to participate in the programme's latest edition across three categories, namely export-aspiring SMEs with no previous experience in accessing global markets, export-ready SMEs with little experience in exporting, and experienced exporters with an interest in expanding to new markets.

Tasdeer executive director Khaled Abdulla al-Mana said the launch of the programme's latest edition signals the bank's unwavering commitment to supporting SMEs in developing their business and accessing global markets.

“The programme has served as an efficient tool in boosting Qatari exports and empowering companies to compete in global markets. The success of previous editions has inspired us to constantly develop and diversify our programmes and initiatives to bolster the private sector's contribution to Qatar's sustainable economic growth and National Strategy 2030.”

The 'Go Global' programme enables companies to develop their export capabilities through workshops and training sessions organised in partnership with prestigious educational institutions, which offer guidance on developing export strategies, facilitate bilateral meetings with potential buyers in target markets, and provide support in terms of promoting Qatari brands.

The programme was delivered in collaboration with the Singapore Management University in 2022 and 2023. The university has been providing guidance and training on various topics related to export development while equipping companies with the skills and expertise to bolster their activities, providing insights on supply management and target market assessment and drawing lessons from SME success stories in the field of export planning and development.

The support will continue in the export development journey of the selected companies throughout the 'Go Global' programme. QDB, in cooperation with its logistics partners, Aramex, GWC, and Milaha, also organised a series of introductory meetings on the programme last month.

MENAFN17032024000067011011ID1107987383