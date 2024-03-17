Swaraj Tractors launches ‘Josh Ka Swaran Utsav’, a nationwide campaign honouring Indian farmers

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, March 15, 2024 – Swaraj Tractors, a part of the Mahindra Group, proudly commenced a nationwide van campaign ‘Josh Ka Swaran Utsav’ coinciding with brands Golden Jubilee. Through the campaign Swaraj Tractors aims to pay tribute to Indian farmers instrumental in the brands success, while introducing Swaraj’s new range of tractors - ‘Naya Swaraj’ to forge stronger connections with farmers across the country.



To symbolize 50 years of excellence, Swaraj has launched ‘Josh ka Swaran Utsav' campaign, embarking on an extensive journey across the country, starting from North India. This initiative will serve as a dynamic platform for direct engagement with farmers and spread awareness about Naya Swaraj.



The campaign promises a series of exciting events, including tractor rallies and customer meets, bringing together the Swaraj sales team, local farmers, channel partners and influencers. The initiative is expected to attract enthusiastic participation, enabling Swaraj to connect with over 50,000 customers directly.



Flagging off the ‘Josh ka Swaran Utsav’ campaign from one of Swaraj’s Tractors oldest manufacturing plants in Mohali, Mr. Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., emphasized the significance of the celebration, stating that, “As we embark on this momentous journey, we honour the invaluable role of farmers in Swaraj's success story. This Golden Jubilee celebration is a testament to our commitment to serving and empowering farmers across India."



Mr. Harish Chavan, CEO – Swaraj Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., highlighted the trust between Swaraj and its customers, stating, “At Swaraj we have the privilege to experience the unwavering trust and loyalty of our customers and the 'Josh ka Swaran Utsav' campaign is a gesture to acknowledge and thank farmers and the farming communities for their contribution in our success. By introducing Naya Swaraj, we aspire to continue our endeavour of empowering farmers and deepen our bond with them.”



During the campaign, Swaraj will showcase its latest range of tractors and farm equipment, while also seizing the opportunity to raise awareness about sustainable agriculture practices.







MENAFN17032024005232011781ID1107987001