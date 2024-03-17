Hungary`s Premier pressures allies to occupy Brussels

(MENAFN) Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban has issued a rallying cry to his supporters, urging them to stand up against perceived encroachments on the country's sovereignty within the European Union (EU). In a passionate speech commemorating the anniversary of Hungary's 1848 revolution, Orban warned of the European Union's attempts to dictate policies on migration, education, and foreign affairs, while emphasizing the need to protect Hungary's distinct identity and values.



Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Orban highlighted Brussels, the European Union's administrative center, as a symbol of external influence and interference. He denounced what he described as the European Union's efforts to draw Hungary into conflicts and impose ideological agendas, particularly concerning LGBTQ rights and education.



Orban's rhetoric painted Brussels as a threat to Hungary's way of life, drawing parallels to historical struggles against imperial powers. He emphasized the importance of defending Hungary's freedom and sovereignty, declaring that marching on Brussels was the only option to resist external pressures and assert Hungary's independence within the European Union.



The Hungarian prime minister portrayed himself and his supporters as champions of change within the European Union, vowing to shake up the bloc's leadership and policies. With Hungary's European Union membership dating back to 2004, Orban emphasized the need for a fundamental restructuring of the European Union's governance and priorities to align with Hungary's interests and values.



Orban's call to "occupy Brussels" reflects growing tensions between Hungary and the European Union over issues ranging from democratic norms to migration policies. As Orban mobilizes his base against perceived external threats, his rhetoric signals a willingness to confront the European Union establishment and assert Hungary's sovereignty on the European stage.

