Dubai clinics witness rise in ADHD cases among women

(MENAFN) According to clinics in Dubai, most of the adult individuals seeking evaluation for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are women. This reflects a notable trend in the demographic seeking diagnosis and treatment for ADHD in the city.



Experts have suggested that the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with increased awareness, have played a role in prompting more women to seek support for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) after experiencing a "silent struggle" with the condition.



Dr. Ioannis Delipalas, the medical director at Thrive Wellbeing Centre, informed a UAE-based news agency that there has been a discernible shift in the past two years. He noted that previously, the majority of his patients diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) were predominantly male.



“About 60 per cent of [new intakes] are women seeking out an assessment compared to before. This is huge,” he stated.



According to Dr. Ioannis Delipalas, approximately 75 percent of women seeking assessment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) receive a diagnosis for the condition.



Meanwhile, at Sage Clinics, a mental health facility established in Downtown Dubai in 2022, resident psychiatrist Dr. Zeeshan Ahmad reported that about 65 percent of individuals seeking ADHD assessments are women.



Among these women, 87 percent were diagnosed with ADHD. ADHD is classified as a neurodevelopmental condition with three main types: hyperactive and impulsive, inattentive, and a combination of both.

