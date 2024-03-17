Ballet Performance Lazgi. Dance Of Heart And Love Presented In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) With the support of the Culture and Art Development Fund of
Uzbekistan, a ballet performance called "Lazgi. Dance of Heart and
Love" was presented for the first time in Azerbaijan.
The famous ballet performance is presented on the stage of the
Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theater on March 16 and 17.
Azernews reports, with reference to Azertag
that the performance was attended by Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to
the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director of the Heydar
Aliyev Center, Saida Mirziyoyeva, Assistant to the President of
Uzbekistan, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, Farah Aliyeva, Head
of the Department of Humanitarian Policy, Diaspora,
Multiculturalism and Religious Affairs of the Presidential
Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, MPs of the Milli
Majlis. and other guests watched.
The work created by the famous German choreographer and ballet
master Raoul Raymondo Rebeck is dedicated to the ancient folk dance
Lazgi (Lezgi), which is included in the list of Intangible Cultural
Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.
Before the performance, Director of the Musical Theater, Honored
Art Worker, Doctor of Philosophy in Art Studies, Aligismet Lalayev
told reporters that the cultural relations between Azerbaijan and
Uzbekistan have recently developed at the highest level. He noted
that last year's Days of Culture of Uzbekistan held in Baku, as
well as the visits of Azerbaijani collectives to Uzbekistan, were
greeted with great love by cultural figures of both countries.
"Visits to Uzbekistan are always a great help in the development of
our cultural relations," added A. Lalayev.
Gulnaz Artykova, a dancer of the State Philharmonic of Khorezm
province, said that they have been working on the performance for 4
years. He said that they performed in Dubai, Moscow, Saint
Petersburg, as well as in Germany, Turkey and many other
countries.
Nadira Hamrayeva, prima ballerina of the State Academic Grand
Theater named after Alishir Navai, Honored Artist of Uzbekistan
Nadira Hamrayeva said she was very happy to come to Baku: "Our
cultures are very close, our languages are similar, our musical
instruments are harmonious. Most importantly, we want to share our
love for folk and classical art with other countries. We have the
opportunity to transmit. Also, this performance is one of the most
incredible projects created between a ballet troupe and folklore
artists in Uzbekistan."
Then "Lazgi. "Dance of Heart and Love" ballet performance was
presented.
The plot begins thousands of years ago in the era of caravans
passing through Central Asia along the Great Silk Road. In the heat
of the desert, under the chants of shamans, "Love" awakens and the
immortal "Heart" begins its eternal dance. This is a fantastic
journey from the past to the future, a story of a heart embodying
centuries-old traditions and folk characteristics, and the love
that follows it for centuries.
The history of the people, the memory of the ancestors, the
voice of the spirits - in each act of the ballet, the connection
between times is strengthened, and therefore, in the finale,
"Heart" and "Love" become an indivisible whole.
Ballet is based on the love of dance and life itself. The
history of Khorezm dance, which embodies folk wisdom and is
surrounded by many secrets, dates back three thousand years.
Interesting energy, fiery movements, a unique style based on
complex dance imagery make lazgin an outstanding cultural
phenomenon. The performance of the National Ballet of Uzbekistan
was presented to the public for the first time in 2021 and
immediately became an important sensation, gaining the sympathy of
the audience.
An international team of outstanding artists of our time worked
on the ballet performance. The music was written by composer
Davidson Jaconello, and world-renowned Japanese multimedia artist
Yoko Seyama created stunning sets and lighting effects.
The author and choreographer of the libretto is Raoul Raymondo
Rebeck, a famous German dancer, ballet master of the Dortmund
Ballet and artistic director of the "NRV Junior" ballet. In
1987-2008, he was the leading soloist of the Berlin State Opera,
the German Opera and Ballet Troupe "Aalto Theater in Essen", and
was awarded prestigious international awards, including the Prix de
Lausanne. He worked with many stars of the world stage, from
William Forsythe and Irji Kilian to Maurice Bejar, from Rudolf
Nureyev to Roland Petit. As a ballet master and choreographer, he
collaborated with collectives from Germany, Austria, Switzerland,
Monaco, USA, Canada, Japan and Hong Kong. Thus, the works created
by him decorated the repertoires of Astana, Berlin, Dortmund,
Karlsruhe, Munich, New York, Seoul and Stuttgart theaters.
