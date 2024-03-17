Pakistani first full-feature anime movie is going to release this Eid 2024

(MENAFN- Alizee co.)

Karachi, Pakistan—In a major leap for Pakistani cinema, the upcoming animated film "The Glassworker" promises to enthrall the audience with its unique story set in the enchanting world of birds. Usman Riaz's directorial debut, this film is a testament to the growing animation industry in Pakistan.



In The Glassworker, we follow the lives of Vincent and his father, Tomas, who operate the most renowned glass workshop. Their peaceful existence is disrupted by an imminent war they desperately wish to avoid. However, their world takes an unexpected turn when an army colonel and his gifted violinist daughter, Alliz, arrive. The arrival of these new characters sparks a tumultuous shift in their lives.



As Vincent and Elise grow closer, their budding love is constantly tested by their fathers' conflicting views. In an age where societal norms overrule artistic expression and free thinking, their love struggles to endure. Love becomes a catastrophe in a time that values patriotism and social status over personal connections.



The film boasts a stellar voice cast, both in English and Urdu versions:

**English Version:**

Sacha Dhawan as Vincent Oliver

Anjli Mohindra as Alliz Amano

Art Malik as Tomas Oliver

Ali Asghar Shah as Afi Shah



**Urdu Version:**

Mariam Riaz Paracha as Vincent Oliver

Arsal Hasan as General Murano

Aysha S. Zeeshan as Mrs. Murano



Director Usman Riaz has raised an impressive $116,000 through a Kickstarter campaign to bring this project to life. The buildings in the film are inspired by the colonial architecture in Karachi. The waterfront town has a market that resembles the famous Empress Market. The costumes worn by the characters reflect Pakistan's rich cultural diversity. Men's clothing echoes the provinces of PK and Gilgit-Baltistan, while women wear the elegant shalwar kameez, Pakistan's national dress. The animation style pays homage to the renowned Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli.



The Glassworker is set to be released nationwide and internationally in 2024, coinciding with Eid celebrations. Animation enthusiasts and cinephiles alike eagerly await this cinematic gem.



About author: Alizee Ali Khan is an American-born Pakistani scriptwriter, journalist, and artist who graduated from Beaconhouse National University, Lahore (BNU).



