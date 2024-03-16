Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze Concludes His Official Visit To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze has completed his
official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian PM at the Heydar
Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of
the two countries.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze was seen off by Azerbaijan`s
Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir
Sharifov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Georgian
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze and other officials.
MENAFN16032024000195011045ID1107985234
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.