Türkiye Underlines Support For Ukraine's Territorial Integrity And Sovereignty

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Türkiye has underlined its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said this in a statement on the 10th anniversary of Russia's illegal "referendum" in Crimea, Ukrinform reports.
"It has been a decade since the Russian Federation annexed the Autonomous Republic of Crimea of Ukraine through an illegitimate referendum held on 16 March 2014. [...] Türkiye reiterates that it does not recognize this de facto situation, which constitutes a violation of international law, and underlines its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," the statement said. Read also:
Latvia reaffirms support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty
The ministry said that Türkiye would "continue to closely monitor the developments in Crimea, especially the situation of the Crimean Tatar Turks, one of the main constituents of the peninsula, and keep them on top of our agenda."
On March 16, 2014, a so-called "referendum" on the status of Crimea was held in Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia and in the city of Sevastopol, contrary to Ukrainian legislation and the legislation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
MENAFN16032024000193011044ID1107985168
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.