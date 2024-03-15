India Dubs U.S. Statement On New Citizenship Law As Unwarranted

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Mac 16 (NNN-PTI) – India strongly reacted yesterday, to the U.S. State Department spokesman's statement, on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, or the CAA, in India.

The statement said, the United States was concerned over the implementation of the act, and the U.S. administration was closely monitoring the situation.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs' spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal, said that, the U.S. statement was“misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted.”

“The CAA is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship. It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity and supports human rights,” said Jaiswal.– NNN-PTI