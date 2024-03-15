(MENAFN- Baystreet) Housing Starts Due in Canada Next Week

Fed Speaks, Canada Inflation on Lineup Next Week

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Home builder confidence index (Feb.)

Featured Earnings PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DD) (Q3) EPS of $1.44, compared to 97 cents in the prior-year quarter. Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ: SAIC) (Q4) EPS of $6.08, compared to $5.16 in the prior-year quarter.

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ: STNE) (Q3) EPS for loss of 34 cents, compared to loss of 40 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada Economic Lookahead Industrial Product Price Index (Feb.) The index edged down 0.1% month over month in January and was 2.9% lower than in January 2023. Raw Materials Price Index (Feb.) The index increased 1.2% on a monthly basis in January 2024 and decreased 6.4% year over year. Featured Earnings Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 0.5 cents, compared to a loss of 0.27 cents to the prior-year quarter. Flow Beverage Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of 18.5 cents in the prior-year quarter. Sierra Metals Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 0.4 cents, compared to loss of one penny in the prior-year quarter. Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 2.5 cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Housing starts (Feb.) Building Permits (Feb.) Featured Earnings

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE;TMD) (Q4) EPS of 13 cents, compared to 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) (Q4) EPS for gain of $1.24, compared to loss of $2.49 in the prior-year quarter.

Healthequity In. (NASDAQ:HQY) (Q4) EPS of 39 cents, compared to 26 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead Consumer Price Index (Feb.) CPI rose 2.9% on a year-over-year basis in January, down from a 3.4% gain in December. On a seasonally-adjusted monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.1% in January. Featured Earnings Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 23 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter. Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to gain of six cents in the prior-year quarter. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 29 cents, compared to seven cents the prior-year quarter. LifeSpeak Inc (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of six cents, compared to a loss of five cents the prior-year quarter. Orla Mining Ltd (T) (Q4) EPS of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead

FOMC interest-rate decision

Featured Earnings Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) (Q2) EPS for loss of 43 cents, compared to loss of $2.03 in the prior-year quarter. General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) (Q3) EPS of $1.04, compared to 97 cents in the prior-year quarter. BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) (Q4) EPS for $2.64, compared to $9.46 in the prior-year quarter. Canada Economic Lookahead New Motor Vehicle Sales (Feb.) New motor vehicle sales registered at 128,200, compared to 143,700 in the same month the year before. Featured Earnings Decisive Dividend Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for 14 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 24 cents compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter. Power Corporation of Canada (T) (Q4) EPS for $1.08, compared to $1.52 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead Weekly jobless claims (Week of Mar. 16)

S&P flash U.S. services PMI (March)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (March)

U.S. leading economic indicators (Feb.)

Existing home sales (Feb.)

Featured Earnings Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) (Q2) EPS of $2.65, compared to $2.69 in the prior-year quarter. Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) (Q1) EPS of 70 cents, compared to 79 cents in the prior-year quarter. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) (Q2) EPS of 29 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter. Canada

Featured Earnings

Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of five cents, identical to the prior-year quarter. K-Bro Linen Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 43 cents, compared to 62 cents in the prior-year quarter. Lassonde Industries Inc. (T.A) (Q4) EPS of $3.34 compared to $3.67 in the prior-year quarter. Tenaz Energy Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS of 43 cents, compared to 71 cents in the prior-year quarter. Friday U.S. Economic Lookahead

Featured Earnings

ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ: ATAI) (Q4) EPS for loss of 17 cents, compared to loss of 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Humacyte Inc. (NYSE:HUMA) (Q4) EPS for loss of 25 cents, compared to loss of 21 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BRNS) (Q4) EPS for loss of 55 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.







Canada Economic Lookahead Retail Sales (Jan.) Retail sales increased 0.9% to $67.3 billion in December. New Housing Price Index (Feb.) The national index edged down 0.1% month over month in January. Featured Earnings Orezone Gold Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of nine cents, compared to 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.

