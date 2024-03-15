Missile Attack On Odesa: 19 Killed, 73 Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from a Russian missile attack on Odesa has risen to 19.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Russia does not stop terrorizing Odesa. As of 17:00, 19 people have been killed and another 73 injured as a result of the enemy's latest missile attacks," he said.

According to the Prosecutor General, among the victims and injured are local residents, medics and employees of the State Emergency Service.

The second strike occurred when the emergency services were aiding the wounded from the first attack.

Prosecutors and investigators are documenting the aftermath of another Russian war crime.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with Iskander-M missiles on March 15.