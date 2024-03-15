               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Car Production In Azerbaijan Increases


3/15/2024 10:09:37 AM

In January-February 2024, 574 passenger cars were produced in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

Compared to the same period of the previous year, passenger car production increased by 118 units or 25.9%. In January-February 2023, this indicator was 456 units. As of March 1, 2024, the stock of finished products was 232 units.

This indicator also decreased by 233 units or 2 times in comparison with the corresponding period of last year. As of March 1, 2023, the stock of finished products was 465 units.

