Car Production In Azerbaijan Increases

In January-February 2024, 574 passenger cars were produced in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports citing the State
Statistics Committee.
Compared to the same period of the previous year, passenger car
production increased by 118 units or 25.9%. In January-February
2023, this indicator was 456 units. As of March 1, 2024, the stock
of finished products was 232 units.
This indicator also decreased by 233 units or 2 times in
comparison with the corresponding period of last year. As of March
1, 2023, the stock of finished products was 465 units.
