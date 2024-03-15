Azerbaijani Oil Prices Show Rise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta increased by $1.7 amounting to $88.39 per barrel on March 14, Azernews reports.

Moreover, the price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan grew by $1.66 as compared to the previous price and amounted to $86 barrel.

It should be noted that in 2022, the average selling price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" (CIF) brand oil was 103.58 US dollars. Last year, "Azeri Light" (CIF) oil increased in price by 44.6% compared to the indicator of 2021.

In this year's state budget of Azerbaijan, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated from 60 US dollars.