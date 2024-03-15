Azerbaijan To Have More Capacity To Handle Cargo Through TITR

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
The growing world economy reveals new opportunities and new
risks throughout the globe. Based on the demand of the day,
transport routes and the location of production facilities change;
some old products are being removed from usage, new products are
presented, and so on. Currently, the risks emerging in the
traditional trade routes, such as the Ukrainian War and clashes in
the Red Sea, make it necessary to find new alternatives. In this
case, the Middle Corridor and its part, the Tran-Caspian
International Transport Route (TITR) step forward among such
alternatives. Thanks to TITR the old Silk Way is revived and cargo
is delivered from China to Europe and vice versa in the shortest
period of time. During the visit of Kazakhstan President
Kassym-Jomart Kemeluly Tokayev, it was noted that the period will
be shortened further.
Speaking to Azernews on the issue, expert on transport Rauf
Aghamirzayev noted that it can be said that the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route is today the only land connection
linking Asia and Europe on the Eurasian continent, and as it is
known, the importance of this route is increasing day by day. He
emphasized that this also was noted during the recent visit of the
Kazakh President to Azerbaijan.
"As mentioned during the visit, despite the Caspian Sea
separating us, it also brings the continents together. The
Trans-Caspian International Transport Route also plays an important
role here. Cargo transportation is observed with increasing
dynamics. In 2023, 2.7 million tons of cargo was transported.
However, I think that by 2030 this number will reach 10-15 million
tons. It should be noted that the potential is many times greater
than this. It should be taken into account that at the end of the
80s of the last century, the maximum transfer capacity of the
Azerbaijani railways was 100 million tons. Reaching 100 million ton
loads is inevitable. The foundation laying ceremony of Anaklia Port
will be held this year. This port will be able to handle 100
million tons of cargo and receive one million containers," Rauf
Aghamirzayev said.
The emphasized added that the opening of the port of Anaklia
will stimulate the Trans-Caspian transport route to attract and
transfer more cargo. He also touched on the classification of cargo
and said that different types of cargo will be transported through
the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
"Initially, the cargo of the regional countries, that is, the
Central Asian countries, especially Kazakhstan, can be transported.
Here includes the transportation of uranium, grain products,
fertilizer products, partially oil products, non-ferrous metals,
etc. This will continue on increasing dynamics. Because as the
freight turnover increases, the efficiency of the route will
increase, and after all the planned works have been completed,
different prices and increase in the volume of freight will be
observed," he pointed out.
Rauf Aghamirzayev also added that the new export geography is
also expected to increase. He noted that the delivery of cargo from
Xi'an City of China to the Absheron Group Port of Baku exemplifies
it. Block trains of this type are expected to arrive this year. He
reminded that 60 blocks of trains have been delivered, and as a
result of these works, the change of the location of exported
products in the world is also on the agenda.
"Events in the Red Sea have revealed new risks, and to minimize
these risks, the transfer of production facilities to different
regions is the subject of discussion. In this context, it is
precisely the countries of the South Caucasus, and Central Asia,
that are geographically located in the center. Being located in
this center gives us additional opportunities to establish these
production facilities in our countries and ensure their delivery on
existing routes. The shorter the transport leg, the lower the
transport costs. This is reflected in the final value of the
product," expert Rauf Aghamirzayev concluded.
