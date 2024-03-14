(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 14 March 2024: In an unprecedented medical breakthrough, Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road has set a new benchmark in healthcare by becoming the first hospital in India to implement the NeuroSmart Portable MER system for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease. This advanced technology represents a significant leap in Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) therapy and has advanced target localization capabilities, automatic navigation, and connectivity tools for offering unparalleled precision in brain analysis.

Under the expert guidance of Dr. Raghuram G, Additional Director Neurosurgery, and Dr. Guruprasad Hosurkar, Additional Director Neurology, the neurology team successfully utilized the NeuroSmart Portable MER system in a landmark procedure. The patient, 68-year-old Mr. Prakash, who had been battling Parkinson’s Disease and severe comorbidities, showed remarkable recovery, underlining the efficacy and transformative potential of this technology. Discharged just five days post-surgery, Mr. Prakash’s significant improvement underscores a new era in the management and treatment of Parkinson’s Disease at Fortis.



Mr. Prakash has been fighting Parkinson’s Disease for a long time, which made it hard for him to move around and do everyday things due to stiffness in his arms and legs. This problem had been affecting him for about six months before he was admitted to the hospital. He also had trouble with his voice, which was partly lost, and sometimes his head and neck would move on their own when he took his medicine. Besides Parkinson's, Mr. Prakash had other health issues like high blood pressure, diabetes, and he had undergone surgeries for his heart, spine, and a hernia in the past.



The Neurology Team at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road used a new tool called the NeuroSmart Portable MER system to help treat Mr. Prakash. This system is special because it lets doctors see how the patient is responding to the treatment in real time, which makes the surgery more accurate. Thanks to this approach, Mr. Prakash started to get better, offering him a chance for a much better life ahead.



Explaining the procedure, Dr Raghuram G – Additional Director - Neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road Bengaluru, said, "During the procedure, which is known as Microelectrode Recording (MER), we engage the patient in active motor and speech tasks while he or she remains awake. This interactive approach enhances neurophysiological mapping of the target area, ensuring precise localization for Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) electrode placement. By integrating functional mapping with MER, we meticulously identify the optimal region within the target nucleus. Utilizing the advanced AI capabilities of NeuroSmart, we meticulously analyse neuronal recordings in real-time. This sophisticated analysis allows us to discern the precise area for electrode placement, ensuring optimal therapeutic efficacy and minimizing potential side effects for our patients.”



Dr Guruprasad Hosurkar - Additional Director Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road Bengaluru said, “Microelectrode Recording (MER) and Macrostimulation played pivotal roles in our surgical approach, enabling us to assess responses in real-time and confirm improvements in the patient's symptoms during the procedure. Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) had a profound effect on enhancing the quality of life for our patient. By alleviating tremors and reducing stiffness, DBS enabled the patient to lead an independent life, empowering him to regain control and enjoy improved well-being."



Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our esteemed doctors for the successful surgery and the introduction of the NeuroSmart Portable MER system at our hospital. The dedication to embracing state-of-the-art technology reflects our unwavering commitment to accuracy, expedited recovery, and an enhanced quality of life for all our patients. At Fortis, ensuring the health and satisfaction of our patients will always remain the top priority.”







