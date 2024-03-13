Six Palestinians Killed In West Bank And Jerusalem By IOF

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN/

Six Palestinians were killed by IOF in the West Bank and the occupied city of Jerusalem in the past few hours, including a teenager, after the occupation army claimed he carried out a stabbing operation, resulting in the injury of a soldier and a security guard.

A teenager was killed after Israeli soldiers shot him at the Tunnels checkpoint west of Bethlehem, which leads to the occupied city of Jerusalem.

Earlier today, Wednesday, two citizens were martyred, and four others were injured by Israeli forces' bullets in the city of Jenin. They are the young men Rabie Al-Noursi and Mahmoud Abu Al-Hija.

Yesterday evening, three martyrs rose, two of them in the town of Al-Jeeb northwest of Jerusalem. They are Zaid Ward Shakri Khlaifa (23 years old) and Abdullah Mamoun Hassan Assaf (16 years old).

Earlier, Rami Hamdan Al-Halhuli 13 years old was killed after being shot by snipers from the occupation army in the Shuafat refugee camp near the occupied city of Jerusalem.