PM Modi To Distribute Loans To 1 Lakh Street Vendors On March 14

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday (March 14) distribute loans to 1 lakh street vendors, including 5,000 of them from the national capital, under the PM SVANidhi scheme, an official said on Wednesday.

PM SVANidhi scheme was launched on June 1, 2020 amid the global economic crisis caused by the pandemic as part of PM Modi's vision to provide economic support to the marginalised sections.

"More than 82 lakh loans, amounting to over Rs 10,978 crore, have been disbursed to more than 62 lakh street vendors across the country under the scheme. Delhi alone has witnessed the distribution of nearly 2 lakh loans, amounting to Rs 232 crore. The scheme continues to be a beacon of financial inclusion and holistic welfare for those who have been historically underserved," the PMO said in a statement.

During the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation of two additional corridors of Delhi Metro -- Lajpat Nagar - Saket-G Block, and Inderlok - Indraprastha.

These corridors will together be of more than 20 km length and help improve connectivity and further reduce traffic congestion.

The stations on Lajpat Nagar to Saket G- Block corridor will include Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash -1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, Saket G - Block.

The stations on Inderlok - Indraprastha corridor will include Inderlok, Daya Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Ajmal Khan Park, Nabi Karim, New Delhi, LNJP Hospital, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya and Indraprastha.