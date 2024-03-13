PUBG MOBILE TO TRANSPORT MENA PLAYERS TO A MYSTICAL WORLD OF ARABIAN NIGHTS FOR RAMADAN

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) DUBAI – XX March 2024: This Ramadan, PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, invites players in the MENA region to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Arabian Nights with the release of its highly anticipated 3.1 Update. Marking the game's sixth anniversary, the update combines the magic of Ramadan with thrilling new features, transforming Erangel into an enchanting Arabian fantasyland inspired by the Middle Eastern tales of One Thousand and One Nights.

Transporting players into a realm of mysticism and adventure for two months from March 12th to May 12th, PUBG MOBILE will introduce a host of magical themes and game features that promise to refresh battle royale excitement for both loyal fans and newcomers alike. From mystical weapons to decorative customizations and transport options, players can expect an unforgettable gaming experience that captures the essence of Arabian folklore, and the introduction of new areas and islands inspired by Arabic architecture, offering players a unique and immersive journey through rich cultural landscapes while enjoying the gameplay.

Adding to the themed highlights is the arrival of the Flying Carpet, a brand-new two-seater vehicle that glides gracefully across Erangel's terrain or flies at high speeds, allowing for flexible racing and assault tactics. Players will have the ability to call or release carpets at their discretion and can perform Emotes near them with a chance for the carpet to mimic their moves.

Excitingly, the PUBG MOBILE update introduces portals for tactical teleportation between preset locations, enabling quick escapes or sneaky flanks against unwary enemies, while players may encounter genies in certain areas, offering cool interactions with performances and treasure, as well as new fanciful items like the Genie Grenade, which adds a magical twist to gameplay providing a protective shield against enemy fire when thrown.

Additionally, players can embark on tailored experiences for MENA players, such as treasure hunts aboard a majestic ship offering the chance to launch themselves using cannons and claim valuable rewards from timed treasure chests.

PUBG MOBILE’s Ramadan events are a way for players to connect with the spirit of the holy month while enjoying their favorite game.





Prepare to embark on a magical journey like never before with PUBG MOBILE. Download the latest version of the game now for free on the App Store and Google Play and experience the thrill of Arabian Nights firsthand.







