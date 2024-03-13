USD Rises To KD 0.307

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA) -- The US dollar rose vis a vis the Kuwaiti Dinar on Wednesday trading at KD 0.307 and the Euro firmed at KD 0.335 compared to Tuesday's exchange rates. The Central Bank of Kuwait said the sterling pound dropped by 0.17 percent trading at KD 0.392, the Swiss franc steadied at KD 0.349 and the Japanese yen remained stable at KD 0.002. Exchange rates declared by the CBK reflect average prices and not rates of actual transactions. (end) ht

