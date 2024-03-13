Construction Of The Fourth Bridge Over The Panama Canal Has Started

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) March 12th the construction of the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal began.

The Minister of Public Works, Rafael Sabonge explained that this bridge should be ready in four and a half years and will generate more than 3,500 jobs during its construction.

He added that this project is valued at more than 1,327 million dollars and the bridge will have six lanes.

“We will begin with the construction of gravel columns to improve the soil.

The minister insisted that this project will improve the quality of life and productivity of residents of the western sector of the country.

In addition, this project will contribute to improving viability in the western sector of Panama and the metropolitan area.

Sabonge explained that line three of the Panama metro was not included in the bridge due to time constraints.

But it will still have six lanes and with the possibility of expanding it to eight lanes.

“The project road is complete... in addition there was a realignment of the Panama Ports so that it won't affect the port concession,” he said.

He explained that the changes made to the original design of the bridge created a cost reduction of 200 million dollars.

